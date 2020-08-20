Cooking with Eric - Mexican Chipotle Chicken

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - When you use an ingredient as flavorful as chipotles in adobo, you don’t need much else! Here is a very simple and flavorful recipe for chicken and chipotle with just a small number of ingredients!

First, season some thinly cut or pounded chicken breasts (2) with salt, pepper and garlic powder. Saute in a skillet with 2 tablespoons of olive oil until browned.

Meantime, mix together 3 chipotle peppers in adobo sauce with a quarter cup of heavy cream. Add a teaspoon of adobo sauce, if desired. Pour over chicken and simmer until chicken is done.

Serve chicken covered with the sauce.

