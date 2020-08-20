Advertisement

As you pick up school supplies, you may want to add a water bottle to the list

Safety is a top priority for the RCAS district.
A water bottle will be an essential item in your child's pack back this year.
By Cali Montana
Published: Aug. 20, 2020
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Summer break is winding down, which means a new school year is quickly approaching. And as parents check off items on their child’s school supply list, they may want to add a water bottle.

This year, the water fountains will be turned off at Rapid City Area Schools.

Now, fountains with water bottle fillers will be available so students can refill their water bottle; they just won't be able to drink directly from the fountain.

There are refillable fountains in every school, and the community relations manager for RCAS, Katy Urban says they’ve been adding more during the summer, so many schools have multiple fillers.

“We’re just really trying to limit the contact and potential spread of COVID-19. So we’re taking measures like this really seriously, and these are just small things that we can do to reduce the risk,” says Urban.

If students forget their water bottle, there will be a small number of cups available in the school office.

