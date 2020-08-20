Advertisement

75th annual Central States Fair starts tomorow with some COVID guidelines

Although masks aren’t required, there will be hand sanitizing stations.
Last minute prep
Last minute prep(Miranda O'Bryan)
By Miranda O'Bryan
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The 75th annual Central States Fair kicks off Friday, and the final preparations are happening Thursday.

This year’s fair will look a little different due to the pandemic. But for the most part, it will be the same summer staple we all remember.

”We’re getting all the final touches put on, from cleaning up everything that’s been set up to last-minute details for arena sets and Motorcross sets,” said Ron Jeffries, Central States Fair general manager. “The carnivals pretty much set in place and ready to go. We’ll do another night run tonight just to check all lights and everything and make sure everything’s up and running there and then we’re ready to kick off tomorrow at 3 o’clock.”

The fair board has some precautions in place but is encouraging people to take as many precautions as they feel comfortable with... including social distancing and masks.

To allow for more social distancing, Jeffries said the carnival is more spaced out this year. He also said fewer tickets are being sold for grandstand events for the same reason.

“In addition to our daily cleaning of the carnival rides we will also have cleaning devices available at each of the rides throughout the day and then the carnival employees, a green team, a clean team, that goes around and goes from ride to ride to ride, all day long,” said Jeffries. “That’s all they do is clean rides to again, completely minimize that amount fo potential exposure.”

Although masks aren’t required, there will be hand sanitizing stations throughout the fairgrounds as well as at each vendor, ticket booth, and carnival ride.

