19 South Dakota school districts have at least 1 COVID-19 case

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - South Dakota health officials say 19 school districts in the state have at least one confirmed COVID-19 case.

State epidemiologist Joshua Clayton announced the cases Thursday during a media call.

While 19 districts have confirmed cases, Clayton said there are fewer than 40 cases overall among students and staff in South Dakota.

Clayton said the Department of Health will not release the names of schools where cases are confirmed unless there is a larger exposure event. He said families of students affected by those cases will be notified.

Officials say the Department of Health will investigate each case among students at teachers at both K-12 schools and universities in the state to monitor who may have been exposed.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.