Structure fire scorches multiple Sturgis businesses

Fort Meade Fire Department deploys a ladder to attack the fire from the roof of Weimer's Diner and Donuts in Sturgis. Meade County Emergency Management says the fire was likely started by a faulty AC unit, but an official cause has yet to be determined.
Fort Meade Fire Department deploys a ladder to attack the fire from the roof of Weimer's Diner and Donuts in Sturgis. Meade County Emergency Management says the fire was likely started by a faulty AC unit, but an official cause has yet to be determined.
By Dominik W. E. Dausch
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 9:16 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -

An early morning fire torched a number of businesses in the northern hills.

According to Meade County Emergency Management’s Facebook page, firefighters responded to a structure fire at Sturgis’ Weimer’s Diner and Donuts approximately 2:25 a.m. Monday.

The fire spread to multiple business before it could be contained. Fire officials say all structures involved suffered significant damage.

Investigators believe a malfunctioning AC united ignited the restaurant, but a cause has yet to be determined.

No one was injured as a result of the fire.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

