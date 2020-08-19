Structure fire scorches multiple Sturgis businesses

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -

An early morning fire torched a number of businesses in the northern hills.

According to Meade County Emergency Management’s Facebook page, firefighters responded to a structure fire at Sturgis’ Weimer’s Diner and Donuts approximately 2:25 a.m. Monday.

The fire spread to multiple business before it could be contained. Fire officials say all structures involved suffered significant damage.

Investigators believe a malfunctioning AC united ignited the restaurant, but a cause has yet to be determined.

No one was injured as a result of the fire.

