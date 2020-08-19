Advertisement

Stevens High School student tests positive for COVID-19

She was screened for symptoms before going into volleyball tryouts.
By Miranda O'Bryan
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 5:33 PM CDT
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Stevens High School student tested positive for COVID-19 after being asked to leave volleyball tryouts last week.

The student was screened before coming into the building and coaches noticed the student had COVID symptoms. She was sent home and later tested positive for coronavirus.

Rapid City Area Schools notified parents and said the Department of Health is working to identify the student’s close contacts. RCAS said this is why they’ve been hard at work on their COVID plan for the start of the new school year.

”It’s not necessarily a surprise that we’ve had a positive case in athletics, it’s unfortunate but it’s the reality that we’re living in right now,” said Katy Urban, RCAS Community Relations Manager. “This Friday actually, we’re going to meet with a group from Monument health and look at what the spread looks like in our community so that we can start making decisions about what level we might start in for the beginning of school.”

Urban said the same procedure will be used in the future if a student tests positive.

