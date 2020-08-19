Member of Standing Rock Sioux Tribe represents South Dakota during DNC

Advertisement

By KOTA Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 1:02 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - If it were a normal year, people representing their states would have addressed the Democratic National Convention in person. 

This year, South Dakota viewers got to see some familiar landscape as states cast their votes.

Kellen Returns From Scout, of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe, cast South Dakota’s votes from the Black Hills this year. 

He is the first indegious person elected to this role, the South Dakota Democratic Party said.

“We are all related. Our next president must lead by this philosophy for the betterment of our next seven generations,” he said in his address on Tuesday.

Three votes were cast for Sen. Bernie Sanders, 17 for Joe Biden.

Returns From Scout’s plea for leadership resonated with viewers:

The roll call also featured indigenous speakers from Alaska, New Mexico and North Dakota as well. 

