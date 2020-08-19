How is the pandemic impacting teens or college students’ mental health?

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Dealing with depression and stress during the pandemic can be difficult for adults, but how does it impact teens or college students?

“There’s been more depression, anxiety. A lot of anxiety about their loved ones. Who’s going to get the coronavirus, their grandparents, their parents even. Worry and anxiety about that. As well as binge drinking. I’ve seen a lot of kids doing more binge drinking,” says Dr. Kari Scovel, a licensed psychologist for Scovel Psychological and counseling services.

According to Best Colleges US News, when it comes to college students, one in five are saying their mental health has significantly worsened during the pandemic.

“I truly believe that it’s difficult because everybody says to social distance. You know, limit your contacts all of those things, and social isolation is, in fact, causing more depression and anxiety and suicidal ideation,” says Scovel.

This is why finding a balance is critical.

"You need to develop a more robust social networking system. And I don't mean just social media. I mean, these kids need to have a network of friends and support systems. So college dorm mates. People in study groups. Going with people on outings outside," says Scovel.

Another way to look out for your teen is to notice signs they may be experiencing depression, things like someone being more emotional, feeling anxious about everything, or sleeping too much or too little.

“That is the time when people need to support one another. Being compassionate, and also if needed, go to a psychologist or a counselor in their area. And there’s a lot of services on college campuses available to all students for free,” says Scovel.

If you or someone you know needs help, you can call the National Alliance on Mental Illness at 1-800-273-8255.

