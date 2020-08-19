Hot Weekend, Cooler Next Week!

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The heat stays with us through the weekend and to start next week. And most of us are dry into the weekend, too! An isolated thunderstorm could still pop up late Thursday in the heat of the day. Lightning strikes could be a problem with any storm that develops. Conditions are dry enough that fires could start from any cloud to ground lightning strikes!

Next week our weather pattern changes, cooler air returns and thunderstorms with rain could develop to end that week!

