Advertisement

Feeding South Dakota is getting ready for back-to-school

This is what a students typical bag will consist of.
This is what a students typical bag will consist of.(Connor Matteson)
By Connor Matteson
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 2:12 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - With school starting soon across the Black Hills, Feeding South Dakota is getting their back to school supplies ready.

For almost 15 years, the backpack program has provided children in the Black Hills with easy-to-prepare foods during weekends and holidays, times when school’s out.

Feeding South Dakota puts together almost 2,000 bags of food every week to pass out to students.

Development Associate for Feeding South Dakota Shawn Burke says these meals are important.

“It’s uncertain for a lot of these kids whether they are going to have food on the weekends. So, having some meals and some snacks and the things that we provide in the backpack, that’s going to hopefully get them through that weekend,” Burke said.

Burke says the schools will be sending home more information on how to apply when school starts.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Rapid City will reopen swim center, ice arena with changes

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KOTA Staff
Roosevelt Swim Center and Roosevelt Park Ice Arena will open Sept. 1.

News

Hard work begins as preparation starts for Central States Fair

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Miranda O'Bryan
The fair board, vendors, and employees are all in “set up” mode.

News

Mayor Steve Allender released his 2021 budget

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Connor Matteson
The budget isn't final and still has to be voted on.

Community

Rapid City landfill is seeing above average numbers

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Connor Matteson
At the beginning of the pandemic, the landfill saw more than 1,000 visitors a day when they usually saw 300.

Latest News

Local

Visiting “Sturgis sign” is on tourists’ bucket list

Updated: Aug. 16, 2020 at 6:08 PM CDT
|
By Chiu-yi Lin
The sign of City of Sturgis off of I-90 becomes popular

News

Move out the way: bike path extension may stay

Updated: Aug. 12, 2020 at 7:52 PM CDT
|
By Alexus Davila
The city council will vote on a bike path extension along Cambell Street.

News

Wyoming launches its first suicide prevention call center

Updated: Aug. 12, 2020 at 4:07 PM CDT
|
Wyoming is no longer the only state without its own suicide prevention call center.

News

Wienermobile, NUTmobile roll through Rapid City

Updated: Aug. 12, 2020 at 2:57 PM CDT
|
By Brianna Schreurs and Dominik W. E. Dausch
The Wienermobile and Nutmobile will be hitting up various locations in Rapid City and Spearfish until Aug. 24.

News

DHS Dakota at Home program looks to keep elderly healthy

Updated: Aug. 11, 2020 at 8:16 PM CDT
|
By Jack Caudill
The Department aims to provide home and community based services for those elderly and disabled adults.

News

Sturgis locals weigh in on the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

Updated: Aug. 11, 2020 at 6:58 PM CDT
|
By Miranda O'Bryan
Traffic seems to be one of the biggest downfalls for locals.