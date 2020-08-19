Cooking Beef with Eric - Three Burgers, three Sauces

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Why not get creative with your burger sauces? There are so many more things you can use then just mayo or ketchup! Here are three unique and highly flavorful sauces that are sure to jazz up your burgers.

Jamaican Jerk Mustard: 1/4 cup each yellow mustard and mayonnaise, combined with a teaspoon of granulated garlic, 1 finely chopped scallion and 1 half teaspoon of dried thyme. Add to that mixture a finely seeded and diced jalapeno pepper and a teaspoon each of salt, pepper, onion powder, allspice and ginger.

Mustard Steak Sauce: combine 1/4 c ketchup with 2 tablespoons of yellow mustard. Add to that a tablespoon of mayonnaise and 2 teaspoons of steak sauce and a teaspoon of Worcestershire sauce. Finally, add a dash of hot sauce.

Pineapple Mayonnaise: combine a half cup of mayonnaise with a quarter cup of crushed, drained pineapple. To that add a teaspoon of fresh lime juice and a tablespoon of finely chopped fresh cilantro. Add a half teaspoon each of salt and pepper.

