Box Elder community comes together every Tuesday evening

Community night in Box Elder
Community night in Box Elder(KOTA KEVN)
By Jeff Voss
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 8:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Every Tuesday night community members in Box Elder head down to City Hall for “Community Night in the Box”

Community night started last month and will run until the end of Septemeber and features fun-filled games for kids who may have many summer events canceled over the COVID pandemic.

Food trucks are also on sight and tables at the event have been spaced out and are routinely cleaned to help ease the minds of families who come out, and for those who do they are heading out because on Tuesdays means no dishes to clean.

“On Tuesday nights, I don’t have to cook. I can come out and my have kids something play and we can hang out and meet with friends where we are comfortable and get some fresh air,” Jimmy Dettman, Marketing and Events Coordinator, says

Additional events being put on in Box Edler include a movie night on Septemeber 4th when the Elks Theatre will bring out their giant screen for a showing of Jumanji.

