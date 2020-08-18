Advertisement

Tired of being cooped up inside, a local man takes to the sidewalk to greet drivers

McGarvin friendly smile and wave greets drivers
McGarvin friendly smile and wave greets drivers(Jeff Voss)
By Jeff Voss
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Dwayne McGarvin has been sitting along Sheridan Lake Road for the past two weeks waving as motorists drive by.

Tired of being cooped up in his apartment, McGarvin decided to take his portable chair and head to the sidewalk -- bringing his friendly wave and welcoming smile to all those who drive by.

Originally from Sturgis and a longtime Rally enthusiast, McGarvin didn’t attend the Rally this year due to the ongoing COVID pandemic. He has also missed out on interacting with people and decided this was the best way to get in some much needed human interaction.

“Making mine better because I’m around people, not around them but you get to interact with them a little bit.” Dwayne McGarvin, says

McGarvin estimates that 90% of the people who drive by either wave back or honk, and one person even stopped by on Tuesday afternoon and gave him a cold bottle of water.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Mayor Steve Allender released his 2021 budget

Updated: seconds ago
|
By Connor Matteson
The budget isn't final and still has to be voted on.

Community

Rapid City landfill is seeing above average numbers

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Connor Matteson
At the beginning of the pandemic, the landfill saw more than 1,000 visitors a day when they usually saw 300.

News

VIDEO: Data company tracks traffic into 2020 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KOTA Staff
A data graphics company has created a visualization of the nationwide traffic that filtered into South Dakota for the 2020 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.

News

Health department warns of potential COVID-19 exposure at One-Eyed Jack’s Saloon

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KOTA Staff
This report comes after the 80th Sturgis Rally where South Dakota officials reported more than 460,000 vehicles visiting Sturgis Aug. 7-16.

Latest News

News

Wyoming primaries bring burst of Democratic activity

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
While Wyoming favors Republicans this primary election, five democrats represent a burst of activity after decades of waning Democratic influence and voter registration in the state.

News

One new COVID-19 death, 83 new cases confirmed in South Dakota

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KOTA Staff
The state reported one additional death due to COVID-19 on Tuesday.

News

Kanye West will be on the November ballot in Iowa

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KOTA Staff
Rapper Kanye West filed all the necessary paperwork and will appear on the November ballot as a presidential candidate in Iowa.

News

Gov. Noem set to speak at Republican National Convention

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By KOTA Staff
Gov. Kristi Noem is set to speak at the Republican National Convention next week, according to the Governor’s Office Tuesday.

News

Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender hopeful for next year's city budget

Updated: 16 hours ago
Rapid City's Mayor says tax and property revenue will help next year's city budget

News

Rapid City officially welcomes new Fire and Police Chiefs

Updated: 16 hours ago
Rapid City's Police and Fire chiefs sworn in on same night