The Heat continues Wednesday!

By Mike Modrick
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - We have another 7 days of 90s, then cooler air returns next week. And with the heat of the afternoons, an isolated thunderstorm could develop, but these storms would produce more lightning than rain, not good for our fire danger! With the heat, it’s always a good idea to hydrate, for you and your outdoor pets!

Even when we drop back to the 80s, more typical for late August, the dry weather pattern is likely to continue.

We have a hot week in KOTA Territory and the western U.S. in general. This is also a dry week. Although a few afternoon thunderstorms could develop in the heat, these thunderstorms will be fairly dry and create more lightning than rain. And with our dry conditions, lightning may spark fires.Even without any new fires, the existing fires west of us will create enough smoke in the upper levels of the atmosphere to give our skies a milky shade during the day, then possibly some spectacular red sunsets in the evening. Finally by next week, our temps could drop back to the 80s!

