The Heat continues Wednesday!

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - We have another 7 days of 90s, then cooler air returns next week. And with the heat of the afternoons, an isolated thunderstorm could develop, but these storms would produce more lightning than rain, not good for our fire danger! With the heat, it’s always a good idea to hydrate, for you and your outdoor pets!

Even when we drop back to the 80s, more typical for late August, the dry weather pattern is likely to continue.

