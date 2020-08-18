Advertisement

The hard work begins to prepare for the start of the Central States Fair

The fair board, vendors, and employees are all in “set up” mode.
The fair board, vendors, and employees are all in “set up” mode.
The fair board, vendors, and employees are all in “set up” mode.(Miranda O'Bryan)
By Miranda O'Bryan
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The 75th anniversary Central States fair begins this week with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday, but there’s a lot of work to still be done.

The fair board, vendors, and employees are all in “set up” mode.

Most of Tuesday’s preparations involve setting up this year’s carnival. The Fair’s usual carnival partner bowed out of this year’s event due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so the fair reached out to three different carnival companies, bringing together a variety of attractions to this year’s event.

The fair’s general manager said they will be cleaning the rides daily, and constantly cleaning highly touched areas. He said the rides will be just as safe as any ATM or gas pump people encounter every day.

”You know, we’ve been planning for this for an entire year, but the real hard work starts as soon as everybody starts showing up,” said Ron Jeffries, the Central States Fair general manager. “So, from the carnival set up to the vendors arriving, to the food concessioners showing up, to the prep for the grandstands for both the supercross races and the Mountian States Ford demolition derby getting track preparations underway. It’s all game time right now.”

Jeffries said the fair board has been hard at work to make sure this year’s event is just like any other.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Open Water Safety

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Austin Goss
Safety officials are advising people as to some ways they can stay safe on the river.

News

Eight arrested in sex trafficking investigation at Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By KOTA Staff
Eight arrested in sex trafficking investigation at Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.

News

Beware of fire danger in the Black Hills

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Alexus Davila and Connor Matteson
With wildfires ravaging California and other Western states -- just how much do we need to worry about fire danger here in South Dakota?

Education

About 30 students are interested in the new UpSkill program at Western Dakota Tech

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Cali Montana
A new program to help those who were laid off due to COVID-19.

News

Her Vote, Her Voice celebrates 100th anniversary of women’s right to vote

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Miranda O'Bryan
Nationwide, women are celebrating the accomplishments of their predecessors.

Latest News

Sturgis Rally

Motorcycles zoomed off the lot at Black Hills Harley Davidson

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Cali Montana
Many people bought motorcycles during the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.

News

Mayor Steve Allender released his 2021 budget

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Connor Matteson
The budget isn't final and still has to be voted on.

Community

Rapid City landfill is seeing above average numbers

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Connor Matteson
At the beginning of the pandemic, the landfill saw more than 1,000 visitors a day when they usually saw 300.

News

Tired of being cooped up inside, a local man takes to the sidewalk to greet drivers

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jeff Voss
Dwayne McGarvin waves to all those who drive by on Sheridan Lake Rd

News

VIDEO: Data company tracks traffic into 2020 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KOTA Staff
A data graphics company has created a visualization of the nationwide traffic that filtered into South Dakota for the 2020 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.