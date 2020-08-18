The hard work begins to prepare for the start of the Central States Fair

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The 75th anniversary Central States fair begins this week with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday, but there’s a lot of work to still be done.

The fair board, vendors, and employees are all in “set up” mode.

Most of Tuesday’s preparations involve setting up this year’s carnival. The Fair’s usual carnival partner bowed out of this year’s event due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so the fair reached out to three different carnival companies, bringing together a variety of attractions to this year’s event.

The fair’s general manager said they will be cleaning the rides daily, and constantly cleaning highly touched areas. He said the rides will be just as safe as any ATM or gas pump people encounter every day.

”You know, we’ve been planning for this for an entire year, but the real hard work starts as soon as everybody starts showing up,” said Ron Jeffries, the Central States Fair general manager. “So, from the carnival set up to the vendors arriving, to the food concessioners showing up, to the prep for the grandstands for both the supercross races and the Mountian States Ford demolition derby getting track preparations underway. It’s all game time right now.”

Jeffries said the fair board has been hard at work to make sure this year’s event is just like any other.

