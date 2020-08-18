Advertisement

Health department warns of potential COVID-19 exposure at One-Eyed Jack’s Saloon

One-Eye Jack's Saloon
One-Eye Jack's Saloon(Google Maps)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 2:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A patron of the One-Eyed Jack’s Saloon in Sturgis tested positive for COVID-19, state health officials announced Tuesday.

The individual visited One-Eyed Jack’s between 12-5:30 p.m. on Aug. 11. The state says that during that time the individual was able to transmit the virus to others.

Due to the risk of exposure, individuals that visited the business during the specified dates and times should monitor for symptoms for 14 days after they visited.

This report comes after the 80th Sturgis Rally where South Dakota officials reported more than 460,000 vehicles visiting Sturgis Aug. 7-16.

A CDC screening tool is available at COVID.SD.GOV, which can help recommend when to call your medical provider if you develop symptoms.

The state also reminds South Dakotans to:

  1. Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
  2. Cover your coughs and sneezes with a tissue.
  3. Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
  4. Refrain from touching your eyes, nose and mouth.
  5. Clean frequently touched surfaces and objects.

