One new COVID-19 death, 83 new cases confirmed in South Dakota

The new death was a female listed in the 80+ age range in Lake County.
As of Monday, July 27, South Dakota had 123 deaths due to COVID-19. (MGN)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 12:11 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The state reported one additional death due to COVID-19 on Tuesday.

This makes COVID-19-related deaths a total of 154 in South Dakota. The new death was a female listed in the 80+ age range in Lake County. Which makes this the county’s fifth death. 

On Tuesday, 83 new coronavirus cases were announced by the South Dakota Department of Health. South Dakota has now had a total of 10,443 positive cases. This is an increase from Monday’s total of 10,360.

Active cases decreased to 1,163, down from Monday. Now there are 9,126 recovered cases, 113 more than Monday.

Total hospitalizations are at 927. Total persons testing negative is at 119,570, up from Monday (118,933).

Current hospitalizations rose by eight to 68. The state processed tests for 720 people on Tuesday, 11.5% of which came back positive.

Pennington County confirmed seven new cases Tuesday. The county has a total of 112 active cases, which is down by two on Monday (112).

Lawrence County saw three new cases Tuesday. Meade County counted eight new cases. 

The state didn’t confirm any new cases in Oglala Sioux County Tuesday.

