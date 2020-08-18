Motorcycles zoomed off the lot at Black Hills Harley Davidson

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Black Hills Harley Davidson was busy selling, signing, and sealing motorcycles these past two weeks.

"Bikes really were in strong demand this year. We sold well over our record year in 2015, which was the 75th anniversary. And we thought we hit a figure that we wouldn't see for many many years, we exceeded that pretty handily this year," says the chief executive officer for Black Hills Harley Davidson, Al Rieman.

About 675 motorcycles zoomed off the lot. Last year, Rieman says they sold slightly under 600.

"I think the demand was particularly large for us this year because many dealers across the county are not in great inventory status. The factory was shut down for a period of time; used bikes are getting hard to get. So their inventory position was not quite as strong," says Rieman.

Now, what about bike repairs? During the two weeks, Black Hills Harley Davidson had about 1900.

“It was strong this year. We had a few less technicians than last year; we didn’t get as many people willing to travel to come here. But they did as much work or more than last year, so we put out a lot of repairs and got a lot of people back on the road,” says Rieman.

"I think it's always a grind every year. We look forward to working hard. We show up very early in the morning, and we stay late until the work is done," says Chris Myers from Black Hills Harley Davidson.

The staff is still fixing a few bikes, but they worked through the bulk of the repairs.

