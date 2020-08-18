More hot weather in the forecast

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - An upper level ridge of high pressure will continue to dominate our weather pattern this week. Temperatures will be above normal with highs in the 90s expected each day.

A couple of upper level disturbances will trigger isolated to widely scattered thunderstorms Wednesday through Thursday. Lightning and gusty winds will accompany any storms that do develop, greatly enhancing the fire danger. Very few of us will see appreciable moisture.

The weekend looks to be hot and dry, but temperatures may ease down a few notches early next week.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.