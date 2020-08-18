Advertisement

More hot weather in the forecast

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 5:52 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - An upper level ridge of high pressure will continue to dominate our weather pattern this week. Temperatures will be above normal with highs in the 90s expected each day.

A couple of upper level disturbances will trigger isolated to widely scattered thunderstorms Wednesday through Thursday. Lightning and gusty winds will accompany any storms that do develop, greatly enhancing the fire danger. Very few of us will see appreciable moisture.

The weekend looks to be hot and dry, but temperatures may ease down a few notches early next week.

We have a hot week in KOTA Territory and the western U.S. in general. This is also a dry week. Although a few afternoon thunderstorms could develop in the heat, these thunderstorms will be fairly dry and create more lightning than rain. And with our dry conditions, lightning may spark fires.Even without any new fires, the existing fires west of us will create enough smoke in the upper levels of the atmosphere to give our skies a milky shade during the day, then possibly some spectacular red sunsets in the evening. Finally by next week, our temps could drop back to the 80s!

