Advertisement

Kanye West will be on the November ballot in Iowa

Kanye West answers questions from senior pastor Joel Osteen during the 11 a.m. service at Lakewood Church on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, in Houston.(Source: AP Photo/Michael Wyke)
Kanye West answers questions from senior pastor Joel Osteen during the 11 a.m. service at Lakewood Church on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, in Houston.(Source: AP Photo/Michael Wyke) (WTVG)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 11:44 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Rapper Kanye West filed all the necessary paperwork and will appear on the November ballot as a presidential candidate in Iowa.

On Monday Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate tweeted a list of candidates in which West’s name appeared. Republican and Democratic nominees will be added after the national conventions are over.

West also qualified for the ballot in Colorado and is gaining support in Wisconsin, Ohio, Vermont and Arkansas.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

One new COVID-19 death, 83 new cases confirmed in South Dakota

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By KOTA Staff
The state reported one additional death due to COVID-19 on Tuesday.

News

Gov. Noem set to speak at Republican National Convention

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KOTA Staff
Gov. Kristi Noem is set to speak at the Republican National Convention next week, according to the Governor’s Office Tuesday.

News

Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender hopeful for next year's city budget

Updated: 11 hours ago
Rapid City's Mayor says tax and property revenue will help next year's city budget

News

Rapid City officially welcomes new Fire and Police Chiefs

Updated: 11 hours ago
Rapid City's Police and Fire chiefs sworn in on same night

Latest News

News

RCAS making more inclusive distance learning changes for indigenous students

Updated: 11 hours ago
Laptops will be provided for all Rapid City students that chose distance learning for 2020-2021 school year

News

Rapid City software company is one step closer to expansion

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By KOTA Staff
Though it may mean more jobs, Rapid City Council points out a flaw made by the Legal and Finance Committee.

News

Rapid City has their new Police and Fire Chief sworn in

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Jeff Voss
New leaders for the fire and police chief in Rapid City sworn in

News

Kid-run beverage stands serve Spearfish in hot temperatures

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Miranda O'Bryan
These little business owners made some decent cash.

News

Black Hills State University has a plan for starting school during the pandemic

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Miranda O'Bryan
Is there any extra concern about getting sick during the pandemic?

Sturgis Rally

Sturgis 80th Rally: ‘Probably one of the best they ever had'

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Connor Matteson
The 80th annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally has rolled out of town and while attendance was down not all the numbers were lower.