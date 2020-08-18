Her Vote, Her Voice celebrates 100th anniversary of women’s right to vote

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - 100 years. That’s how long women have had the right to vote in the United States, after years of fighting for that right.

Nationwide, women are celebrating the accomplishments of their predecessors. And In South Dakota, Her Vote, Her Voice is hosting a week’s worth of events.

“The week of August 18th through the 26th will be our celebration... We have a volunteer base of over 200 women across South Dakota and they have worked diligently to make this celebration happen... All of us feel the importance of this celebration and educating the public on what these women faced,” said Patricia Miller, Her Vote, Her Voice campaign chair.

The 19th amendment, giving women the right to vote, was ratified August 18th, 1920. And female leaders know this is still something to celebrate.

“I think these events highlight, they bring awareness, they bring camaraderie. It’s always good to celebrate. It’s good to celebrate good things,” said Judy Olson Duhamel, a former state senator. “We learn from the efforts 100 years ago when women believed in the rights of all people and there’s a message there. There’s a message today I believe.”

After all this time, many women believe there are still changes to be made, and they have advice for the next generation of female leadership.

“Stay involved, stay very much in focus or in tuned to what’s going on in the world. You know, we look at our back yard, but we need to look further,” said Miller.

“I hope that both sexes celebrate each other’s talents and achievements and that we encourage each other to be the best that we can be,” said Olson Duhamel.

Her Vote, Her Voice begins the week’s events with the unveiling of a video detailing the fight for suffrage here in South Dakota. For the rest of the week, the celebration includes a podcast launch, a TedX feature, Honor a Woman Day, and lighting up South Dakota monuments in purple and gold light on the 26th.

