Advertisement

Get your 2020 Pigskin Preview magazine

Pigskin Preview 2020
Pigskin Preview 2020(KOTA/KEVN)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

While some were uncertain if the hometown football season would happen this year. Through screening and rules, the season is a go.

That means you need to know how the teams stack up.

Get the inside scoop on your team with the 22nd edition of our Pigskin Preview magazine (see below for the locations where you can pick up this free football digest).

The magazine is an annual look ahead at the high school football season in the area. Our experts break down each class and also preview a number of athletes expected to make a difference this season.

With each school’s entry is a schedule so you can hit all the home games and hopefully, a couple of the away matches as well.

Where can I get my free copy of the 2020 Pigskin Preview?

Belle Fourche

NH Federal Credit Union

Pioneer Bank

Monument Health

Custer

Black Hills Electric

Monument Health

Faith

Faith Lumber

Howe’s Store

Harding County/Buffalo

Olson Propane & Fuels

Pioneer Bank

Hill City

AlpineInn

Krull’s Market

Hot Springs

Monument Health

Kadoka

Bank West

Lead-Deadwood

Flyt

NH Federal Credit Union

Monument Health

Murdo

West Central Electric

Newell

Butte Electric

Rapid City

Pioneer Bank (2 Locations)

Monument Health

Scheel’s

West River Electric

Spearfish

Butte Electric

Thrivent Financial

NH Federal Credit Union

Pioneer Bank

Monument Health

Sturgis

NH Federal Credit Union

Pioneer Bank

Monument Health

Wall

Subway

West River Electric

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

New Underwood looks to deliver another big season

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Vic Quick
Tigers host Edgemont for opener on Friday

Big Ol Fish

Big Ol’ Fish-Dawson Javinar

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Vic Quick
3 pound Smallmouth Bass

Sports

New Underwood looks for big season

Updated: 17 hours ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.

Sports

Broncs Orman Dam run

Updated: Aug. 16, 2020 at 7:26 PM CDT
|
By Brendan Mackey
The Belle Fourche Broncs had their annual Orman Dam run as they get ready for their season.

Latest News

Sports

Sturgis football returns and local softball highlights

Updated: Aug. 15, 2020 at 8:08 PM CDT
|
By Brendan Mackey
Sturgis football returns and local softball highlights

Sports

Mines football contends with postponed season

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 11:16 PM CDT
|
By Vic Quick
Hardrockers gearing up for spring season

Sports

Mines football contends with postponed season

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 11:02 PM CDT
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.

Sports

Cruce and Meisman ready to lead Cobblers

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 12:01 AM CDT
|
By Vic Quick
Neal Cruce takes over as RC Central head coach

Sports

Cruce and Meisman ready to lead Cobblers

Updated: Aug. 13, 2020 at 11:14 PM CDT
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.

Sports

Dewolfe delivers at Wild West Wednesdays Rodeo

Updated: Aug. 13, 2020 at 12:06 AM CDT
Cuny Table cowboy turns in 77 point bareback ride