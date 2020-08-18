Get your 2020 Pigskin Preview magazine

While some were uncertain if the hometown football season would happen this year. Through screening and rules, the season is a go.

That means you need to know how the teams stack up.

Get the inside scoop on your team with the 22nd edition of our Pigskin Preview magazine (see below for the locations where you can pick up this free football digest).

The magazine is an annual look ahead at the high school football season in the area. Our experts break down each class and also preview a number of athletes expected to make a difference this season.

With each school’s entry is a schedule so you can hit all the home games and hopefully, a couple of the away matches as well.

Where can I get my free copy of the 2020 Pigskin Preview?

Belle Fourche

NH Federal Credit Union

Pioneer Bank

Monument Health

Custer

Black Hills Electric

Monument Health

Faith

Faith Lumber

Howe’s Store

Harding County/Buffalo

Olson Propane & Fuels

Pioneer Bank

Hill City

AlpineInn

Krull’s Market

Hot Springs

Monument Health

Kadoka

Bank West

Lead-Deadwood

Flyt

NH Federal Credit Union

Monument Health

Murdo

West Central Electric

Newell

Butte Electric

Rapid City

Pioneer Bank (2 Locations)

Monument Health

Scheel’s

West River Electric

Spearfish

Butte Electric

Thrivent Financial

NH Federal Credit Union

Pioneer Bank

Monument Health

Sturgis

NH Federal Credit Union

Pioneer Bank

Monument Health

Wall

Subway

West River Electric

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.