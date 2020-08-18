Advertisement

Eight arrested in sex trafficking investigation at Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

A group of motorcycles lined up at the rally in Sturgis.
A group of motorcycles lined up at the rally in Sturgis.(Connor Matteson)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Eight arrested in sex trafficking investigation at Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

An investigation into sex trafficking at the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally has resulted in the arrest of eight men in South Dakota.

U.S. Attorney Ron Parsons has announced that two of the men had been arrested on charges of attempting commercial sex trafficking of a minor. Six others were arrested for attempting to entice a minor using the internet.

The investigation was conducted by both federal and South Dakota law enforcement officers and operated for the entire duration of the 10-day rally. The annual event drew an estimated 460,000 people to western South Dakota.

The suspects arrested include:

Robert Lee Goodwill, Jr., 20, Rapid City, SD - Attempted Commercial Sex Trafficking of a Minor

Cody Wayne Hopkins, 29, Montgomery, PA - Attempted Enticement of a Minor Using the Internet

Michael Ray Hudson, 32, Rapid City, SD - Attempted Enticement of a Minor Using the Internet

Travis John McDonald, 28, Rapid City, SD - Attempted Enticement of a Minor Using the Internet

William Nicholas Riley, 60, Sturgis, SD - Attempted Enticement of a Minor Using the Internet

Kevin William Clements, 22, Claysville, PA - Attempted Commercial Sex Trafficking of a Minor

Darren Wilber Harrison, 25, Rapid City, SD - Attempted Enticement of a Minor Using the Internet

Christopher Covey Dale Truax, 33, Rapid City, SD - Attempted Enticement of a Minor Using the Internet

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Open Water Safety

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Austin Goss
Safety officials are advising people as to some ways they can stay safe on the river.

News

Beware of fire danger in the Black Hills

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By Alexus Davila and Connor Matteson
With wildfires ravaging California and other Western states -- just how much do we need to worry about fire danger here in South Dakota?

Education

About 30 students are interested in the new UpSkill program at Western Dakota Tech

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By Cali Montana
A new program to help those who were laid off due to COVID-19.

News

Her Vote, Her Voice celebrates 100th anniversary of women’s right to vote

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Miranda O'Bryan
Nationwide, women are celebrating the accomplishments of their predecessors.

Latest News

News

The hard work begins to prepare for the start of the Central States Fair

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Miranda O'Bryan
The fair board, vendors, and employees are all in “set up” mode.

Sturgis Rally

Motorcycles zoomed off the lot at Black Hills Harley Davidson

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Cali Montana
Many people bought motorcycles during the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.

News

Mayor Steve Allender released his 2021 budget

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Connor Matteson
The budget isn't final and still has to be voted on.

Community

Rapid City landfill is seeing above average numbers

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Connor Matteson
At the beginning of the pandemic, the landfill saw more than 1,000 visitors a day when they usually saw 300.

News

Tired of being cooped up inside, a local man takes to the sidewalk to greet drivers

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jeff Voss
Dwayne McGarvin waves to all those who drive by on Sheridan Lake Rd

News

VIDEO: Data company tracks traffic into 2020 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KOTA Staff
A data graphics company has created a visualization of the nationwide traffic that filtered into South Dakota for the 2020 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.