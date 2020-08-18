Advertisement

About 30 students are interested in the new UpSkill program at Western Dakota Tech

Helping South Dakotans during the pandemic
By Cali Montana
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - At the end of July, Gov. Kristi Noem announced a program intended to help South Dakotan, who were laid off by COVID-19.

The UpSkill program provides twenty-two online certificate programs in high-demand fields.

The four technical colleges in the state will participate when classes start for the fall.

Western Dakota Tech in Rapid City is offering plumbing, EMT, and phlebotomy.

The director of admissions and financial AID at WDT, Jill Elder, says they have a little more than 30 interested students on a list.

Individuals need to qualify as a displaced worker by the department of labor in South Dakota to be a part of the program.

If students are interested, they should reach out to WDT admissions. The deadline to apply for the UpSkill program is Thursday, Aug. 20.

The program is funded through the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief fund as part of the CARES Act and the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act funding.

