Teen loses footing on ledge while climbing down Falling Rock Sunday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A teenager fell off a ledge at Falling Rock Sunday evening, officials report on Facebook.

Around 7 p.m., Johnson Siding Fire Department, Rapid City Fire Department, Pennington County Fire Service, Pennington County Sheriff's Office, Pennington County Search and Rescue, and Life Flight arrived to help the individual.

At 7:00pm Sunday night, 911 Dispatch received a report of a male teen who had fallen from a ledge at Falling Rock on... Posted by Pennington County Search and Rescue on Monday, August 17, 2020

Officials were around 100 feet from the top and got to the individual who was in between rock outcroppings. Because of how steep the slope was, officials performed a high-angle rescue to retrieve them.

Male with broken bones rescued from Falling Rock Sunday evening. Pennington County 911, Pennington County Sheriff’s... Posted by Pennington County Sheriff's Office on Sunday, August 16, 2020

The male teenager was flown to Monument Health for treatment. Officials say they had broken bones.

The fall was captured on video. The poster warns “not to climb down rocks” at Falling Rock and confirms he’s alive.

“Be careful out there, guys,” Mikayla Rose said in the post. “Too many people die of accidentally falling off Falling Rock, it’s sad but it’s the truth.”

In 2020, the hiking spot saw one death. In the past, there have been at least nine other deaths.

Falling Rock is several miles west of Rapid City. From the parking area alongside Falling Rock Road, just off state Highway 44, a short stroll brings visitors to the edge of a cliff that towers several hundred feet above Rapid Creek.

