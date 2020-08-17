South Dakota reports 86 new COVID-19 cases Monday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The South Dakota Department of Health reported 86 new COVID-19 cases on Monday.

The 86 new cases bring the state total to 10,360. 1,194 of those cases are currently active.

Recoveries increased by 74 from Sunday. 9,013 South Dakotans overall have recovered from COVID-19.

The state has reported an increase in total hospitalizations to 921. Sixty people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19.

There were no new COVID-19 related deaths reported on Monday. The total remains at 158.

In Pennington County, there were nine new cases confirmed by officials. The county has 114 active cases.

Lawrence County reported one new case. Meade County saw two new cases. Oglala Sioux County didn’t have any new cases confirmed by the state today.

On Sunday, the Department of Health reports one new death from COVID-19, raising the state’s death toll to 153 since the coronavirus pandemic began.

The state reports the death reported Sunday was a woman in her 80s.

Health officials also reported 156 newly confirmed cases in South Dakota, bringing the state’s total to 10,274. Currently, there are 1,182 active cases and 66 patients hospitalized as of Sunday.

The test positivity rate for Sunday was 11.8%.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.