RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Eric Gardner checks back in with Jimmy Legerski, owner of Legerski Sausage Co., LLC to see how the business has survived the pandemic.

Turns out business is booming as more people stay hone and cook. Jimmy Legerski talks about that plus more about the differene between red hot dogs and “regular” ones on the noon show.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.