Omaha Street gets $149K sidewalk edition

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The South Dakota Department of Transportation says sidewalk construction will begin along Omaha Street Monday, Aug. 17.

A new sidewalk will be constructed on the north side of Omaha Street between I-90 and Mount Rushmore Road. Work is expected to be completed by Oct. 15, 2020.

Ainsworth Benning of Spearfish is the prime contractor of this $149,000 project.

Pedestrian traffic will be affected, vehicle traffic will not, the state says. The state does ask motorists to “use caution when driving through the area for construction workers and equipment near the driving lanes.”

