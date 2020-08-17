Advertisement

Legislators ask for Special Session in letter

South Dakota State Legislature at the Capitol building in Pierre, S.D.
(KOTA)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Speaker of the House Steven Haugaard (R-District 10) sent a letter to Gov. Kristi Noem asking for a special session.

The letter was signed by 45 house representatives on Aug. 6.

The letter expresses how there wasn’t enough time for everyone to “provide their recommendations concerning the distribution of funds.” 

“We are thankful for those who have already put forward ideas and recommendations concerning the best use of the funds being made available to counter the financial effects of COVID- 19,” Haugaard writes.

According to Roberts Rules of Order, a Special Session requires a two-thirds majority vote. 

While this reply was written Aug. 6, this was released after Gov. Noem declined federal aid that would boost unemployed workers’ weekly benefits.

The Speaker said a potential special session would likely occur in September and not be more than a few days or work week long. He believes he has the numbers in the House.

