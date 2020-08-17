Advertisement

Hot and Dry Week!

By Mike Modrick
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - We have a hot week in KOTA Territory and the western U.S. in general. This is also a dry week. Although a few afternoon thunderstorms could develop in the heat, these thunderstorms will be fairly dry and create more lightning than rain. And with our dry conditions, lightning may spark fires.

Even without any new fires, the existing fires west of us will create enough smoke in the upper levels of the atmosphere to give our skies a milky shade during the day, then possibly some spectacular red sunsets in the evening. Finally by next week, our temps could drop back to the 80s!

