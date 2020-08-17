Advertisement

Hope Center reopens doors for guests to pick up basic needs

By Jeff Voss
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 4:54 PM CDT
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -On Monday the Hope Center is reopening its doors, with some COVID-19 restrictions in place. Guests using the Hope Center will be required to wear masks, and they are offering hand sanitizer to use when you walk in.

People can still stop in to check their mail, pick up clothing items and hygiene kits, or use the computers. However, the Hope Center won’t allow indoor gatherings, in adherence to social distancing guidelines.

“I miss the group gathering because building relationships is an important part of what we do here at the Hope Center,” Melanie Timm, Executive Director of the Hope Center, says

The Hope Center also stopped food pickups at their Kansas City Streett location, but they have started serving meals Monday, Wednesday, and Friday at the skate park from 1 PM-2PM

