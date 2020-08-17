Advertisement

Endangered missing advisory issued for Rapid City teen

Jasmin Jarvis is a missing teen, who is without medication. She is from Rapid City and was last seen at her residence at 9:45pm MST on 08/13/2020.
By KOTA Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 1:32 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Authorities have issued an alert for a Rapid City teenager who is missing.

Jasmin Jarvis was last seen at her residence at 9:45 p.m. MT on Aug. 13

Jarvis is 13 and is without her medication, according to the news release. She is 5-foot-0, 148 lbs. with brown eyes and shoulder-length blonde-red hair. 

She was last seen wearing a light-colored T-shirt, dark-colored pants and black Nike tennis shoes. 

MISSING JUVENILE Pennington County ◼️Rapid City, South Dakota ◼️ The RCPD is currently seeking the public’s help...

Posted by National Center For Missing and Endangered, Inc. on Friday, 14 August 2020

Anyone who has information is asked to call 605-394-4131.

