Chief: Protester kicks at biker during Sturgis rally

“It was a little chaotic for a bit."
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 8:33 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
(AP) - A protester was arrested after kicking at a biker during the annual Sturgis motorcycle rally in western South Dakota, the police chief said Sunday.

Chief Geody VanDewater said a small group of protesters was gathered on Sturgis’ Main Street on Saturday when one of the demonstrators kicked the motorcycle as it passed by. The crowd began swarming toward the protesters, and Vandewater said police escorted the demonstrators to a safe spot.

“It was a little chaotic for a bit,” the chief told The Associated Press. He said among other things, the protesters were demonstrating against Republican Gov. Kristi Noem’s decision not to shut down South Dakota during the coronavirus pandemic and that the Sturgis rally was being held during the pandemic.

The protester — a man from Rapid City, South Dakota — was arrested for disorderly conduct, Vandewater said. No one was hurt.

The 80th Sturgis Motorcycle Rally began Aug. 7 and wrapped up Sunday.

