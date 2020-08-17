Black Hills State reports in three COVID-19 cases, state says Monday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Black Hills State University confirmed one COVID-19 case on campus Friday. This was reported through a campus-wide email. However, the state is reporting more cases Monday.

The email encouraged BHSU students, staff and faculty to self-monitor by checking temperature twice a day and watching for COVID-19 symptoms. Additionally, facemasks were encouraged “when around others.” An employee of the university confirmed they tested positive.

Monday, state epidemiologist Joshua Clayton said there are three known cases on campus.

Students officially began moving into residence halls Sunday, Monday and Tuesdays. Classes start Wednesday. Other Board of Regents schools are moving in on similar timelines.

Looking at other schools as they move in on Monday, North Carolina’s flagship university canceled in-person classes for undergraduates just a week into the fall semester Monday as the school. Other campuses around the U.S. scrambled to deal with coronavirus clusters linked in some cases to student housing, off-campus parties and packed bars.

The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill said it will switch to remote learning on Wednesday and make arrangements for students who want to leave campus housing.

