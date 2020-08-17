Advertisement

U.S. Sen. John Thune’s father has died at age 100

“He fought the good fight, he finished the course, he kept the faith.”
South Dakota Senator John Thune and his family are grieving after the death of the Senator’s father.
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 12:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(AP) - The father of U.S. Sen. John Thune, a man he describes as his hero, has died at age 100.

Harold Thune, a World War II veteran, educator, and lifelong South Dakota resident, died Saturday, on the 75th anniversary of the Allied victory over Japan, commonly known as VJ Day, according to the senator.

The elder Thune grew up in Murdo, where his family worked in a hardware store business. He played basketball at the University of Minnesota and earned most valuable player honors in 1942 the year he graduated and joined the Navy.

“One of the greatest treasures my dad gave me was the appreciation for being part of a team, no matter what station in life I’ve found myself – in sports, in politics, in governing, and, most importantly, in being part of a family.” Sen. Thune said in a statement. “He’d always talk about making the pass, finding your teammate, making the team better.”

Following the war, Thune returned to Murdo. He began a teaching career in 1963 and coached the girls and boys basketball teams. He was also named to the South Dakota Sports Hall of Fame and the South Dakota High School Basketball Hall of Fame.

Thune and his wife Pat, who died in 2012, had five children, including the senator.

