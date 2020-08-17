Advertisement

A Spell of Hot Weather as we head into the Last Weeks of August

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 6:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A large upper level ridge of high pressure will dominate our weather pattern all week long. The center of the ridge is to our southwest, but it is close enough to bring hot temperatures to the region with every day this week expected to see highs in the 90s.

A couple of “ridge riders,” or upper level disturbances riding the top of the ridge might trigger a few isolated storms Wednesday afternoon and evening and again late Thursday. The danger is, these storms may have more lightning than rain, which will significantly elevate the fire danger across the area.

This weekend will be dry and continued hot.

