A very warm start and finish for the week ahead

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - We will be seeing above average temperatures for the beginning of next week, and near to above average temperatures for the end of the week. The persistent high pressure located in the southwest is bringing in the dry southwest air for much of the forecast area through next week. There are a few embedded waves that may move over the Rockies next week, but with the lack of moisture in place, thunderstorms and showers over much of western South Dakota will be limited.

There is a heat advisory in effect for Sheridan, WY from noon Monday until 9PM MDT Tuesday. Temperatures will be near 100 degrees in the afternoon. With this in effect, we will be watching the next couple of days for any changes in the forecast temperatures in western South Dakota. Always remember to stay hydrated and to give yourself a break from the heat if you are feeling dizzy, uneasy, or light-headed.

