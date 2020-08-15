Advertisement

Retouched historical signs going up in downtown Rapid City

One of nine signs downtown.
One of nine signs downtown.(Connor Matteson)
By Connor Matteson
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 8:54 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Historic Preservation Commission, Destination Rapid City, and the Business Improvement District are working together to give a much-needed makeover to the historic interpretive placards located in downtown.

The nine placards are getting new plexiglass, new baseboards, fresh paint, and cleaning of the enamel panels.

Executive Director of Main Street Square Domico Rodriguez says this helps visitors and locals alike learn about our history.

Domico Rodriguez

The project is scheduled to be completed later this month.

