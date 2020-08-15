Advertisement

One COVID-19 death from Pennington County, state reports Saturday

Another death was reported in Lake County, the state said.
As of Monday, July 27, South Dakota had 123 deaths due to COVID-19. (MGN)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2020 at 3:22 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The South Dakota Department reported two additional COVID-19-related deaths Saturday, making the state’s total 152 deaths.

The two new deaths included two men. One person in the 60-69 age range, one in the 80+ age range. One was from Pennington Count and the other Lake County. The state didn’t report any pre-existing conditions.

The number of confirmed cases in South Dakota rose by 94 on Saturday, bringing the statewide total to 10,118 cases. There are currently 1,082 active cases and 63 currently hospitalized, according to the Department of Health. 

The test positivity rate reported Saturday was 6.8% with a 7.1% test positivity rate over the last 14 days. 

Right now, 3% of the state’s hospital bed capacity and the state’s ICU beds are occupied by COVID-19 patients. They are using 5% of the state’s ventilator capacity, according to the Department of Health. 

Pennington County reported six new cases, along with the death.

Meade County didn’t have any new cases reported by the state, while Oglala Sioux County had one new case reported by the state.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

