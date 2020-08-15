Hideaway Hills residents now have a new problem to deal with

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The lives of families in the Hideaway Hills neighborhood in Black Hawk changed in April when a mine collapsed leaving dozens of families without a home.

And now an old problem is coming back up, but there’s no clear cut answer to what that means legally.

The mine collapse in Black Hawk was only the first bout of trouble for residents like Nicole Moore, Courtney Ahrendt, and Jennifer Biggers in the Hideaway Hills subdivision.

Now an issue has emerged, revelation of an old sewage lagoon that residents say has contaminated the soil.

“If I wasn’t already frustrated with the mine situation, I am even more frustrated with the lagoon,” says Moore.

“Gross, it’s gross. We have a man-made environmental disaster here,” says Ahrendt.

A disaster they can't get out of.

“We can’t sell our homes, we can’t list them. There’s no realtor that will touch them with a hundred-foot pole let alone a ten-foot pole. I mean we’re pretty much stuck,” says Ahrendt.

Residents no longer have the will try to fix a hopeless situation.

“Our hope was to fix our house up and be able to sell it in a few years and now there’s no point in making any changes or modifications to our home because it’s not worth it,” says Biggers.

And now, they’re not even sure their homes and yards are safe.

“We don’t even know if it’s safe to drink our water at this point,” says Biggers.

“It’s hard keeping her inside but I mean I don’t want her playing in it, playing in the dirt, playing in the grass, it worries me,” says Ahrendt.

Residents feeling trapped in their homes with no hope of selling and moving out.

