Advertisement

Hideaway Hills residents now have a new problem to deal with

By Connor Matteson
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 8:45 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The lives of families in the Hideaway Hills neighborhood in Black Hawk changed in April when a mine collapsed leaving dozens of families without a home.

And now an old problem is coming back up, but there’s no clear cut answer to what that means legally.

The mine collapse in Black Hawk was only the first bout of trouble for residents like Nicole Moore, Courtney Ahrendt, and Jennifer Biggers in the Hideaway Hills subdivision.

Now an issue has emerged, revelation of an old sewage lagoon that residents say has contaminated the soil.

“If I wasn’t already frustrated with the mine situation, I am even more frustrated with the lagoon,” says Moore.

“Gross, it’s gross. We have a man-made environmental disaster here,” says Ahrendt.

A disaster they can't get out of.

“We can’t sell our homes, we can’t list them. There’s no realtor that will touch them with a hundred-foot pole let alone a ten-foot pole. I mean we’re pretty much stuck,” says Ahrendt.

Residents no longer have the will try to fix a hopeless situation.

“Our hope was to fix our house up and be able to sell it in a few years and now there’s no point in making any changes or modifications to our home because it’s not worth it,” says Biggers.

And now, they’re not even sure their homes and yards are safe.

“We don’t even know if it’s safe to drink our water at this point,” says Biggers.

“It’s hard keeping her inside but I mean I don’t want her playing in it, playing in the dirt, playing in the grass, it worries me,” says Ahrendt.

Residents feeling trapped in their homes with no hope of selling and moving out.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Motorcycle Museum

Updated: 17 minutes ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

Retouched historical signs going up in downtown Rapid City

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Connor Matteson
A small remodel is coming to the streets Rapid City, maybe even smaller than you'd think.

News

Weekend Rally

Updated: 18 minutes ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

Hideaway Hills

Updated: 20 minutes ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.

Latest News

News

Spearfish school board announces COVID plans for the upcoming school year

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Miranda O'Bryan
The plan is split into three categories.

News

Monument Health will allow one support person during clinic visits

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KOTA Staff
Beginning Monday, Aug. 17, patients who visit a Monument Health outpatient or urgent care clinic can be accompanied by one support person, Monument Health announced.

News

At Sturgis, Trump supporters look to turn bikers into voters

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
A group called Bikers for Trump is defying public health recommendations in an effort to get people voting.

News

South Dakota surpasses 10K COVID-19 cases, 150 total deaths

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KOTA Staff
The South Dakota Department of Health reported 127 new COVID-19 cases as the state surpasses 10,000 total cases and 150 total deaths.

Coronavirus

Study hints, can’t prove, survivor plasma fights COVID-19

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Mayo Clinic researchers reported a strong hint that blood plasma from COVID-19 survivors helps other patients recover, but it’s not proof and some experts worry if, amid clamor for the treatment, they’ll ever get a clear answer.

News

Man arrested for bomb making

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Jennifer Blake
A Rapid City man is accused of placing at least two bombs.