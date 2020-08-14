Advertisement

Three wheel rides catching the eyes of those at the rally

Vanderhall trikes
Vanderhall trikes(KOTA KEVN)
By Jeff Voss
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 8:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Motorcycle enthusiasts enjoy the two-wheel balancing act their bikes offer -- but another open-wheel ride is catching eyes in Sturgis.

Vanderhall is back at the rally with their 3-wheel open trikes. The bikes are American built and based out of Provo Utah.

The company has been doing test drives since the rally started last Friday.

Around 20 of these trikes have been sold, and just like each bike at the rally, the way these rides leave Sturgis is also unique.

“We’re shipping units home all over the country, and we are shipping motorcycles home so they can drive home. And people are driving them home which is also fun,” Stephen Adams III President, Vanderhall Chico

if you are interested in a test drive, be sure to set some time aside as the rides are half an hour.

