This year’s Inc. 5000 includes 10 South Dakota companies

Four of those were West River companies.
Inc. 5000 logo
Inc. 5000 logo(Inc. 5000)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 9:44 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Ten South Dakota companies made a list of the 5,000 fastest growing businesses in the nation, according to rankings released Wednesday by Inc. Magazine.

Of those 10, four are West River businesses:

  • VRC Metal Systems, of Box Elder (1,967)
  • B9Creations, of Rapid City (2,318)
  • N2 Communications, of Kyle (3,276)
  • Independent Trust Company of America, of Rapid City (4,447)

Shon Anderson, CEO of B9Creations in Rapid City, said most this honor can be attributed to the company’s customer service. Anderson feels he’s built the right team of people that have a shared vision.

B9Creations is a global, end-to-end 3D-printing manufacturer. In 2011, it started as a Kickstarter-funded company.

“The world seems like a crazy place today but we can each make a positive impact if we look for ways to help each other win, build each other up and help others achieve their goals,” Anderson said.

By overall rank, the 10 South Dakota honorees in this year’s Inc. 5000 rankings are:

  • VRC Metal Systems, of Box Elder (1,967)
  • MarketBeat, of Sioux Falls (2,296)
  • B9Creations, of Rapid City (2,318)
  • OmegaQuant, of Sioux Falls (2,863)
  • VIKOR Teleconstruction, of Sioux Falls (3,020)
  • Fit My Feet, of Sioux Falls (3,246)
  • N2 Communications, of Kyle (3,276)
  • Weisser Distributing, of Tea (3,843)
  • Independent Trust Company of America, of Rapid City (4,447)
  • Expansion Capital Group, of Sioux Falls (4,509)

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

