Monument Health will allow one support person during clinic visits

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Beginning Monday, Aug. 17, patients who visit a Monument Health outpatient or urgent care clinic can be accompanied by one support person, Monument Health announced.

The new policy is the next step in a phased reopening of facilities that were closed to visitors to protect staff and patients from the spread of the COVID-19 virus. On July 20, patients getting treatment at the John T. Vucurevich Cancer Care Institute were allowed one visitor.

On July 27, hospitalized patients and those visiting Emergency Departments could have one visitor or support person.

Beginning Aug. 17, patients can have one support person accompany them during their clinic visit. If the patient is under 18, the support person should be a parent or legal guardian.

Urgent Care patients and their support persons will be asked to park in the clinic parking lot, call the posted number and then wait in their vehicle until they are called.

If a waiting room or other patient area becomes too crowded to maintain safe social distancing, or if the care needs of the patient require isolation, the support person might be asked to wait outside during the clinic visit.

Officials said the policy could be updated if there is a change in the rate of community spread of COVID-19 in Monument Health’s service area.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.