Misdemeanor drug arrests up at Rally

Daily Rally Tally sees some numbers up, others down
Main Street during the 80th Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.
Main Street during the 80th Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.(Anderley Penwell)
By Anderley Penwell
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 7:57 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
STURGIS, S.D. (KOTA) - We are now seven days into the 80th Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, and according to the state traffic report, overall visitors are down about seven percent, but other numbers are pretty average.

Meade County Sheriff, Ron Merwin, said Thursday was the second day of the Rally where total calls for service were down, compared to last year.

Chief of Sturgis Police, Geody VanDewater, said the city had about 150 fewer calls than last year.

There have been 46 DUIs in the city of Sturgis, but VanDewater said misdemeanor drug arrests are up.

Typically, the last weekend of the Rally is more rambunctious, but law enforcement is hopeful is will be quiet.

"I think it's going to be the same as the last couple of days, I'm hoping," said VanDewater. "You know, it's the unknown animal though, we don't know what's going to happen. We have all of these people in town, some are working on leaving, some are staying, probably until Saturday or Sunday, so it'll be interesting. Hopefully, it's quiet is what we're hoping for."

VanDewater said people have been approaching his officers, with heat-related health issues, since there is no first aid tent this year, the police have utilized the ambulance service to help people.

The patrol deputies have driven 1,669 miles this year, which is nearly the distance from Sturgis to Boston.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

