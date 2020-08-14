Advertisement

At Sturgis, Trump supporters look to turn bikers into voters

A group called Bikers for Trump make direct appeals for biker to register to vote.
(KOTA)
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 4:27 PM CDT
STURGIS, S.D. (AP) - While the pandemic has bottled up most in-person get-out-the-vote efforts across the country ahead of the presidential election, a group called Bikers for Trump is defying public health recommendations in an effort to get people voting.

The group has taken advantage of recent motorcycle rallies, which have been some of the largest mass gatherings in the country, to make direct appeals to register to vote.

The group has gained a significant online following for its shows of bravado. However, it remains to be seen if it can get bikers, many of whom hail from the suburbs, to fill ballot boxes.

