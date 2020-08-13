Advertisement

Woman charged by bison in Custer State Park Wednesday

The Buffalo are one of Custer State Park's top attractions
The Buffalo are one of Custer State Park's top attractions (KOTA)
By Brianna Schreurs
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 1:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CUSTER STATE PARK, S.D. (KOTA) - An adult bison charged a motorcycle passenger after approaching a calf Wednesday.

This happened near mile marker 40 on Iron Mountain Road in Custer State Park.

At 6:39 p.m., park officials, along with the Custer County Sheriff, reported the 54-year-old woman from Iowa neared a calf. Eyewitnesses say as she did this, an adult bison charged her, catching her belt and jeans with its horn.

The bison ran off with her, tossing the woman on her head. She fell to the ground, unconscious. Reports say she was saved when her pants came off. When the woman hit the ground, the bison returned to its herd.

Black Hills Life Flight transported the woman. The Custer Ambulance also responded to the scene. She is said to have serious injuries.

The Custer County Sheriff, Marty Mechaley, reiterated that visitors should keep their distance from bison in the park. The sheriff’s Facebook page issued this warning on Aug. 7:

Well it’s that time of the year again…….. We would like to remind everyone to not pet the fluffy cows - also known as...

Posted by Custer County Sheriff on Friday, August 7, 2020

Initially, reports said the woman was gored. Later, officials confirmed that the woman wasn’t.

