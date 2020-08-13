Advertisement

Texas resident takes home Mullet Madness trophy at the Buffalo Chip

Roger Robinson from Texas wins best mullet during the Sturgis Rally
Roger Robinson from Texas wins best mullet during the Sturgis Rally(Jeff Voss)
By Jeff Voss
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 9:29 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Sturgis Rally is known for being a big party with singular taste -- so it is no surprise a contest would be held for the best mullet.

The hairdo, popular for a short period of time during the ’80s, is often said to showcase, “Business in the front and party in the back.”

And of the six contestants who showed off their locks, only one could take home the Mullet Madness award.

The winner’s mullet featured the flag of his home state of Texas, as well as the stars and stripes of Old Glory.

“Oh that just tickled me, it was awesome. I drove 1,300 miles to get up here and win the silliest contest on the planet, but I won,” Roger Robinson, Mullet Madness winner, says

The victory was extra sweet for the Texan, who also participated last year but didn’t take home the trophy.

