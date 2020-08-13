Advertisement

Police investigate homicide on E. Denver Street

Police are investigating an unattended death as a homicide after receiving the autopsy results.
Police are investigating an unattended death as a homicide after receiving the autopsy results.
Police are investigating an unattended death as a homicide after receiving the autopsy results.
By KOTA Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 3:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Police are investigating an unattended death as a homicide after receiving the autopsy results.

Around 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 11, police responded to a report of an unconscious male on the 200 block of E. Denver Street. Upon arrival, police found the dead body. Evidence from the scene was collected and an autopsy was scheduled to help determine the cause of death in the investigation.

The deceased has been identified as 63-year-old Joseph Bradford of Rapid City.

Following an autopsy on Aug. 13, police learned that significant trauma existed to the body which indicated that death was not self-inflicted. Now it’s being investigated as a homicide as a result.

This is currently an active and ongoing investigation undertaken jointly by the RCPD and the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with any information about Bradford’s death should contact police at 394-4131. An anonymous tip can also be submitted by texting the letters ‘RCPD’ and the information to 847411.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Woman charged by bison in Custer State Park Wednesday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Brianna Schreurs
An adult bison charged a motorcycle passenger after approaching a calf Wednesday.

News

State confirms new COVID-19-related death, 82 more cases Thursday

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KOTA Staff
COVID-19 related deaths are just shy of 150 in the state as the additional death brings the state total to 148.

News

Unemployment claim numbers climb in South Dakota

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KOTA Staff
The state reported A total of 911 initial weekly claims last week. This is an increase of 136 from the previous week’s total.

News

2nd Annual Rusty Wallace ride

Updated: 15 hours ago
The 10 p.m. news on KOTA Territory TV.

Latest News

News

Buffalo Chip visitor numbers are higher than expected

Updated: 15 hours ago
Despite the pandemic, rally numbers are hardly down.

News

Hot Springs gears up for new season

Updated: 17 hours ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

Rusty Wallace rides into Buffalo Chip to raise money for charity

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Jeff Voss
Rusty Wallace Ride helps raise money for charity

Sturgis Rally

Some bikers skip riding in Sturgis this year

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Chiu-yi Lin
Each group of riders have different reasons for avoiding Rally Town

News

Move out the way: bike path extension may stay

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Alexus Davila
The city council will vote on a bike path extension along Cambell Street.

News

Weinermobile

Updated: 20 hours ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.