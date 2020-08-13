Move out the way, a bike path extension may come to stay

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - There is a proposal to extend a bike path along the east side of Cambell Street between Rapid Creek and East Omaha Street.

It will connect to the sidewalk that goes toward Western Dakota Tech.

The extended path will be less than a mile long and 10 feet wide to provide plenty of room for people along the busy street.

The Public Works Committee agreed to project should not exceed the price tag of more than $33,000.

“It’s a busy street Western Dakota Tech is over there so we have a lot of students who walk over there as well as all those businesses. There isn’t an established sidewalk there,” Melissa Petersen, the City’s park landscape manager, said.

The city council will decide on the bike path extension at the next meeting on Monday.

If approved by Council, the project would go to bid and construction would begin in the spring of 2021.

