Advertisement

Fire breaks out near downtown Rapid City

This is where the fire took place.
This is where the fire took place.(Connor Matteson)
By Connor Matteson
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A fire broke out today near Downtown Rapid City right down the street from the fire station.

It happened on the 500 block of Maple Avenue just before 10 am.

And since firefighters were training downtown they saw the smoke right around the time 911 calls started coming in.

Upon arriving, firefighters learned the furniture business was filled with varnishes, lacquer, and lots of wood increasing the fire danger.

Crews were able to contain the fire, and because of the flammable substances in the building, will continue to monitor it.

”What we’re doing is we’re really working to be meticulous about how we do the overhaul process, make sure we have all hidden areas of fire out so we’re not going to have problems or rekindle,” says Jim Bussell from the Rapid City Fire Department.

One person inside the building was evaluated for smoke inhalation but that person refused treatment.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated, but it appears accidental.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Education

Parents are moving their kids to Oglala Lakota School District

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Connor Matteson
The back to school debate is taking place in school board meetings and individual homes across the country. But in South Dakota, one group wants to make sure indigenous students know all their options before making a decision.

News

Police investigate homicide on E. Denver Street

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KOTA Staff
Police are investigating an unattended death as a homicide after receiving the autopsy results.

News

Woman charged by bison in Custer State Park Wednesday

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Brianna Schreurs
An adult bison charged a motorcycle passenger after approaching a calf Wednesday.

News

State confirms new COVID-19-related death, 82 more cases Thursday

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KOTA Staff
COVID-19 related deaths are just shy of 150 in the state as the additional death brings the state total to 148.

Latest News

News

Unemployment claim numbers climb in South Dakota

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By KOTA Staff
The state reported A total of 911 initial weekly claims last week. This is an increase of 136 from the previous week’s total.

News

2nd Annual Rusty Wallace ride

Updated: 16 hours ago
The 10 p.m. news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

Buffalo Chip visitor numbers are higher than expected

Updated: 16 hours ago
Despite the pandemic, rally numbers are hardly down.

News

Hot Springs gears up for new season

Updated: 18 hours ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

Rusty Wallace rides into Buffalo Chip to raise money for charity

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Jeff Voss
Rusty Wallace Ride helps raise money for charity

Sturgis Rally

Texas resident takes home Mullet Madness trophy at the Buffalo Chip

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Jeff Voss
East Texas resident wins Mullet Madness